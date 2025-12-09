A video has gone viral showing a heated confrontation between a Gujarati man and a local resident after the latter allegedly insisted he speak Marathi while driving through the city.

A fresh row erupted in Pune, reigniting debate over language in Maharashtra. A video has gone viral showing a heated confrontation between a Gujarati man and a local resident after the latter allegedly insisted he speak Marathi while driving through the city. The clip opens inside the man’s car, where he firmly refuses to switch languages. Declaring that he is Gujarati, he questions why anyone should dictate how he communicates.

He is heard saying, “Only Hindi will work in India. Don’t do this Marathi Hindi with me. I am Gujarati. What will you do? When you don’t even know the person in front…."

The Pune resident counters sharply, stating, “Why should we know that? You’re from a rich family, I’m not. You speak in Marathi. Speak properly."

Refusing to back down, the man responds, “I won’t speak it. What will you do? I’m not going to speak in Marathi at all."

Moments later, the tone shifts. Offering an apology, he says, “I didn’t want to insult Marathi. From next time, I will make sure this doesn’t happen. We respect every language. Sorry."

The video has triggered a storm of online reactions, with many users condemning the pressure to enforce regional language use.

