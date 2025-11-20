A 19-year-old Kalyan student, Arnav Jitendra Khaire, died by suicide after allegedly being assaulted in a local train for speaking Hindi. His father said Arnav was deeply stressed and frightened after the incident. Police are probing the matter.

A 19-year-old college student from Kalyan died by suicide after allegedly being assaulted in a local train for speaking Hindi. The incident has shocked residents and reopened conversations about growing language-related tensions in Maharashtra. Police have launched an investigation to understand what happened in the hours before the teenager took the drastic step.

Morning train journey that turned frightening

Arnav Jitendra Khaire, a first-year science student at Kelkar College in Mulund, left for college on the morning of November 18. He boarded the Ambernath-Kalyan local train like he did every day.

During the journey, a minor argument reportedly broke out between him and a few passengers. According to the statement given by his father, 4-5 men allegedly confronted Arnav and questioned him for speaking Hindi instead of Marathi. The men reportedly assaulted him during the argument.

Frightened and shaken, Arnav got off the train at Thane station. Instead of continuing to college, he returned to Mulund by another train and then went back home.

Anxiety and fear after the incident

Once home, Arnav spoke to his father again in the afternoon. According to his father, Arnav said he was extremely anxious and scared. He felt uneasy and could not calm his mind. His father tried his best to reassure him and help him settle down, but he noticed that Arnav’s voice sounded distressed and worried.

Later in the evening, Arnav’s father returned home from work. He found the door locked from inside. When repeated knocking did not get a response, he sought help from neighbours to break open the door. Inside, they found Arnav hanging from a dupatta.

He was rushed to Rukminibai Hospital, but doctors declared him dead at 9:05 pm, according to a report by India Today.

Father demands justice, police begin probe

In his statement to Kolsewadi Police, Jitendra Khaire said his son took the extreme step due to the fear and psychological stress caused by the assault in the train. He requested a proper investigation and justice for his son.

Police have registered an accidental death report and started looking into all angles. Railway Police have been informed as the alleged assault took place on the local train. Officers are searching for CCTV footage from stations and compartments to verify the sequence of events.

Locals have demanded an independent and transparent inquiry. Many say language-based fights have increased, and strict action is needed if the assault is proven.

Growing concerns over language tensions

Arnav’s death has sparked fresh discussion in the state, especially with recent incidents of Marathi-Hindi clashes making headlines. Parents, students, and commuters say safety in public spaces and trains must be taken seriously.

The incident has left a young life lost, a family in grief, and a community questioning how a simple language disagreement could escalate into such a tragedy.