'Why should I speak Marathi?': Airtel store employee's clash with customer goes viral (WATCH)

A video of a female employee of a telecom company, Airtel, purportedly refusing to interact with a customer in Marathi went viral on Wednesday, prompting BJP MLC Chitra Wagh to call for promoting the use of Maharashtra's local language.

Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 1:02 PM IST

A video of a female employee of a telecom company, Airtel, purportedly refusing to interact with a customer in Marathi went viral on Wednesday, prompting BJP MLC Chitra Wagh to call for promoting the use of Maharashtra's local language. The controversial video shot by an unidentified person shows that a local Airtel gallery in Mumbai allegedly did not resolve the man's complaint and resorted to unpleasant behaviour.

In the video, the employee reportedly asked, "Why should I speak in Marathi? Where is it written to speak Marathi in Maharashtra? You should speak to me properly." 

There was no immediate official reaction from the company but officials termed it an unfortunate incident and said necessary measures have been taken. The video showed that as the senior staff reached the outlet, the woman said, "Marathi is not important to me. We live in Hindustan and anyone can use any language." She further told the customer, "Why should I speak in Marathi? Have you bought, or do you own Maharashtra? Are you going to tell me where to work and not to work? Recording is not allowed, or I will call the police."

The customer replied, "On the one hand, you are not addressing my problems, and on the other hand, you are not even talking to me properly." He alleged that the staff member had screamed at him and neglected to address his grievances.

