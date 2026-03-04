RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat stated the Sangh should be viewed humanistically, not politically. He is set to inaugurate the Chadar Mahotsav in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in March 2026, a three-day event featuring a mass recitation by 18 million people.

RSS Chief Urges Humanistic View of Sangh

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday urged that the 'Sangh' should be viewed from a humanistic angle rather than a political one for better understanding, while visiting the Swaminarayan Temple in Vadtal, Gujarat. "Don't view the Sangh from a political angle, but rather from a humanistic approach to understand it better. The Sangh is an integral part of the process of uplifting Sanatan Dharma," he stated.

Mohan Bhagwat to Inaugurate Chadar Mahotsav in Jaisalmer

Meanwhile, the RSS chief will be inaugurating a three-day Chadar Mahotsav and Dadaguru Ektisa recitation, to be held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, from March 6 to 8, 2026. Preparations are in full swing at the festival venue in Jaisalmer, which will be organised under the guidance of Acharya Jinmani Prabh Suri.

Historic Mass Recitation and Organisers

A special highlight of the event is the historic Mahasankalp (great resolution) of the mass recitation of the Dadaguru Ektisa by 18 million devotees worldwide simultaneously on March 7. The event is being organised under the aegis of the Dada Gurudev Jindattsuri Chadar Mahotsav Samiti. Representatives from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Spiritual and Service Institute, Vidya Bharati, and numerous socio-cultural organisations are participating in the event.

Key Dignitaries and Devotees

The program will be held under the holy guidance of Gachchadhipati Acharya Maniprabh Suri Ji. The visionary of this grand festival is Acharya Jinmanogya Sagar. The Chairman of the Chadar Mahotsav Committee is Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a minister in the Maharashtra government, and the coordinator is Tejraj Golechha, former Chairman of JITO. Approximately 400 saints from various Indian traditions will be present at the event. Approximately 20,000 devotees will be present for the three-day program.

Three-Day Festival Itinerary

On March 6th, the first day of the Chadar Mahotsav, the auspicious entry of the Gachchadhipatishri, Acharyas, Upadhyayas, and other devotees will begin. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Rao Bhagwat will be present at the Dharmasabha that will follow. A Chadar Festival coin and a special postage stamp will be released on this occasion. In the evening, a live play based on the life of Dada Gurudev will be staged for the first time.

On the second day of the event, March 7th, the Chadar Varghoda will depart from Jaisalmer Fort. Following this, 18 million devotees worldwide will recite Dada Guru Ektis. Chadar Abhishek and puja will take place in the afternoon. Renowned musicians will perform at the Bhakti Mahotsav during the cultural evening.

On March 8th, Upadhyay Mahendrasagar Maharaj will be conferred the title of Acharya, and the Ganini Pad ceremony will also be held. Chadar, water, and Vasakshep will be distributed on the same day.

National Scholarly Symposium

A national scholarly symposium will be held on March 7 and 8, 2026, on the topic "The Contribution of the Dadaguru Tradition to India's Cultural Integration, Social Harmony, and Harmony."

Several prestigious educational institutions, including Jodhpur University, Rajasthan University, Prakrit Bharati Institute, and the Centre for Social and Cultural Studies, will participate as knowledge partners. Various Acharyas, Jain monks, nuns, and subject matter experts will be present. (ANI)