Tripura CM Manik Saha stated that the BJP government's primary goal is the development of the Janajati community. He expressed confidence in winning the upcoming TTAADC elections, attributing success to PM Modi's efforts for tribal welfare.

BJP Confident of Winning Tribal Council Elections

Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the overall development of the Janajati community is one of the primary goals of the current government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to win the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and Village Council elections by a huge margin.

CM Saha said that the BJP government will be established in the District Council and that people's trust and confidence in the Prime Minister and the BJP have increased. He said this while participating in an organisational program organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the TTAADC headquarters in Khumulwng Bazar today.

'Janajati Empowerment' Rally in Khumulwng

This afternoon, a huge procession led by the Chief Minister passed through various roads of Khumulwng. A large number of workers and supporters participated in the procession.

Later, CM Saha said that the ADC elections are approaching, and in view of the elections, a huge rally has been organised today at the ADC headquarters in Khumulwng. "This rally has been named Janajati Empowerment and Tripura Empowerment. From this name, you can understand that everyone needs to stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering all their support, trust, and efforts for development. After Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister in 2014, he has prioritised the development of the Janajati people. In the future, too, no one except the Bharatiya Janata Party will be able to provide real development to the tribals. We are doing that work wholeheartedly," he said.

Call for Support and Trust in BJP

The Chief Minister also said that if the current situation of TTAADC is to be changed, the Bharatiya Janata Party must be fully supported. "I am sure that the Janajati community now understands and trusts the Bharatiya Janata Party. For a long time, we have seen crocodile tears. Now, the Bharatiya Janata Party is carrying out real development for the Janajatis. Currently, people across India are supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Similarly, in Tripura too, the Bharatiya Janata Party will secure a major victory in the upcoming District Council and Village Council elections. And of course, the BJP government will be formed in the District Council," he said.

On this day, the organisational function was attended by Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Bharatiya Janata Party's Pradesh General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, along with mandal leaders and various other party officials. (ANI)