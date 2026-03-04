A Karnataka government committee submitted its report on declaring Tulu the state's second official language. The panel studied how Andhra Pradesh declared Urdu its second official language and presented its findings to the Kannada and Culture Dept.

Panel Submits Report on Tulu as Official Language

The committee appointed by the Karnataka government to study the criteria followed in Andhra Pradesh for declaring an additional official language has submitted its report on Wednesday, following a proposal to declare Tulu as the second official language of the state.

The government had formed a six-member study committee chaired by KM Gayatri, the then Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, in the presence of Taranath Gatti Kapikad, President of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy. The committee visited the Secretariat and various departments and offices in Andhra Pradesh on January 19 and 20. They studied the criteria and procedures adopted when Urdu was declared the second official language in Andhra Pradesh and prepared a detailed report. The study committee members submitted the report to J. Manjunath, Secretary of the Department of Kannada and Culture, at Vikasa Soudha. Along with the report, a comprehensive proposal regarding the background and history of the Tulu language was also presented. (ANI)