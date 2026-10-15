In a shocking incident in Gujarat's Suigam, a father allegedly set his 2.5-year-old son on fire and buried the body to hide the crime. The horrific act came to light when the accused's uncle reported the murder to the police. Authorities have now arrested the father and exhumed the toddler's body for a thorough investigation.

In a horrifying incident from Suigam in Gujarat's Vav-Tharad district, a father allegedly poured petrol on his 2.5-year-old son and set him ablaze. After the child died, the accused reportedly buried the body in private at a nearby cremation site in an effort to completely obliterate all evidence of the murder. Cops have now arrested the accused and filed a case of murder and destruction of evidence, while a distressing video showing the severely burnt toddler sitting on a cot prior to his death has surfaced.

The horrific incident unfolded after the accused, identified as Ashok Rawal, was left alone to care for his young son, Navghan, following his wife's decision to return to her parental home. The police complaint claims that the father started to see his defenceless child as a heavy liability after finding it difficult to raise the youngster alone while his wife was away.

On the afternoon of October 13, between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM, the accused allegedly doused the young boy in petrol and ignited it. Although the father eventually rushed the child to a hospital for treatment, the toddler died due to his extensive burn injuries. In a desperate bid to cover up the crime, the father, along with certain family members, buried the remains at a community burial site shortly after the child died.

Only until Babubhai Rawal, the accused's uncle, learnt of the terrible circumstances did the horrific murder come to light. Horrified by his nephew's behaviour, Babubhai went to the Suigam police station to file a formal complaint. In response to the report, police deployed a team to the cremation site, removed the child's body, and submitted it for a thorough postmortem assessment.

Police have formally charged Ashok Rawal under the relevant sections for causing the disappearance of evidence under the BNS. While investigators look into the circumstances behind the horrible incident, the accused is still being held by the police.

Suigam locals find it difficult to understand how a parent could act so cruelly toward a child who needs the highest level of care and protection.