The murder of Pune-based Wipro engineer Komal Dahale has raised serious questions about women's safety in PG accommodations. Her family has questioned how the accused entered the premises and demanded strict action

The murder of 27-year-old software engineer Komal Dahale at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Pune's Hinjewadi area has triggered serious concerns over women's safety. Komal, who worked with Wipro, was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, Shubham, following an argument in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3 am after the couple reportedly had a disagreement over Komal's suspicion that Shubham was involved with another woman. The accused allegedly punched and kicked her repeatedly, targeting her head and neck.

In a disturbing development, Shubham reportedly remained beside Komal's body for several hours before informing the police about the incident the following morning. He allegedly contacted the authorities and sought an ambulance, following which Komal was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The accused has been arrested in connection with the murder.

'How Could A Man Enter A Women's PG At 1 AM?': Family Questions Security

While the murder investigation continues, Komal's family has raised questions about the security arrangements at the PG accommodation. Their biggest concern is how a man was allowed to enter a residential facility meant exclusively for women during the night.

Akshay Ingole, a relative of the deceased, questioned the PG management over the alleged security lapse. He also demanded answers about the CCTV footage and whether the management had maintained proper records of visitors entering the premises.

According to the family, more than 100 women reportedly reside at the accommodation. They have also questioned why nobody appeared to notice or respond to the incident despite the alleged assault taking place inside the building.

The family has expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of action against the PG owner and demanded accountability from the management. They believe that investigating the accommodation's security arrangements is equally important to ensure that another woman does not meet a similar fate.

Family Denies Knowing About Relationship, Demands Death Penalty

Another point of disagreement has emerged between the family's account and the police investigation. While the police have described Shubham as Komal's boyfriend, her family has denied knowing about their alleged relationship.

The family reportedly said that they heard Shubham's name for the first time after Komal's death. They have also rejected claims that the two were planning to get married.

Akshay Ingole has alleged that there could be attempts to cover up the circumstances surrounding the incident and questioned why the PG management has not faced action over the alleged security lapses.

Demanding the strictest possible punishment for the accused, Komal's family has called for a fast-track trial and sought the death penalty. They have also urged the authorities to investigate the role of the PG management and take appropriate action if any negligence is established.