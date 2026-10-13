The Swiss Ambassador to India and Bhutan joined Navratri celebrations in Gujarat, playing Garba at an event hosted by MP Dr Hemang Joshi. Around 50,000 people attended, while the envoy’s post drew praise for showcasing India’s cultural heritage.

The Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan joined the Navratri celebrations in Gujarat, sharing glimpses of an evening filled with traditional Garba, devotion and festive cheer. The event, hosted by Member of Parliament Dr Hemang Joshi, brought together around 50,000 people to celebrate Navratri and Gujarat’s rich cultural heritage. In a social media post, the Swiss envoy highlighted the spirit of the festival, the unifying power of traditions and the joy of celebrating cultural diversity. The post also drew appreciation from social media users, who praised India’s vibrant traditions and the spirit of togetherness reflected in the celebrations.

Swiss Envoy Shares Navratri Celebrations In Gujarat

In a social media post, the Maya Tissafi described the event as an inspiring evening that celebrated the spirit of Navratri. The festivities featured Garba, Gujarat’s traditional folk dance, which brings people together through music, movement and devotion.

The envoy noted that around 50,000 people had participated in the celebrations and described the energy and unity on display as remarkable. The post also highlighted how Navratri reflects Gujarat’s cultural heritage and demonstrates the power of traditions to connect people across generations and borders.

Extending warm wishes to everyone celebrating the festival, the envoy expressed hope that Navratri would bring joy, prosperity and happiness.

Scroll to load tweet…

How Did Social Media React?

The post received positive responses from social media users, with commenters appreciating the cultural significance of Garba and the way Indian traditions bring people together.

One user commented: "Absolutely gorgeous."

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user highlighted the importance of preserving and celebrating India’s cultural heritage, writing: "India’s culture and traditions bring the world together. 🇮🇳 Garba is not just a dance; it’s a symbol of devotion, unity, and joy. We should be proud of our rich cultural heritage. Jai Mata Di!"

Scroll to load tweet…

The reactions reflected appreciation for the festival’s vibrant atmosphere and its message of devotion, unity and cultural pride.