A police officer's remark to a woman during a VIP convoy movement in Lucknow has triggered a debate on social media over VIP protocol and treatment of ordinary citizens. A video circulating online shows a UP policeman allegedly snapping at a woman who was requesting permission to cross a barricaded road while CM's convoy was expected to pass.

A police officer's remark to a woman during a VIP convoy movement in Lucknow has triggered a debate on social media over VIP protocol and the treatment of ordinary citizens. A video circulating online shows a Uttar Pradesh policeman allegedly snapping at a woman who was requesting permission to cross a barricaded road while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy was expected to pass.

The incident reportedly took place on November 21, when security arrangements were in place for the movement of senior political leaders in the city. In the viral clip, the woman can be heard pleading with police personnel to let her cross the road. She reportedly explains that she had stepped out to buy medicines and that her young sick child was waiting for her at home.

However, instead of allowing her through, a police officer allegedly tells her, "Mukhyamantri se badh ke ho tum?" (Are you bigger than the Chief Minister?). The officer is also heard asking her to speak less, leading to a heated exchange.

Watch the viral video here:

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The woman reportedly responds that she was not out for leisure but had gone to purchase medicines. Another person present at the spot also questions the police personnel over the restrictions and the woman's difficulty in reaching home.

The video has attracted criticism online, with several social media users questioning whether VIP security arrangements should come at the cost of public convenience and access to essential services.

The controversy has also renewed discussions about traffic restrictions during VIP movements and how police personnel communicate with commuters facing unexpected road closures.

However, the identities of the woman and the police officers have not been established. The circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the woman's reported reason for being there have not been independently verified.

The viral video has prompted questions about balancing security requirements with the everyday needs of citizens.