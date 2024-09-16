Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Doctor brutally thrashed for asking patient's kin to remove footwear in emergency ward |WATCH

    In a shocking turn of events, a doctor was allegedly brutally kicked and thrashed by three men after he asked them to remove their footwear before entering the emergency room at a private hospital in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district. A video of the disturbing incident, which was captured on hospital's CCTV camera, has now gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern for safety of health professionals in the country. 

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    According to news agency PTI, the trio involved in the attack at Shreya Hospital in Sihor town has been arrested.

    The incident took place on September 12 when the accused arrived at the hospital for the treatment of a woman who had suffered a head injury.

    "When they entered the emergency room, the doctor asked them to remove their footwear, following which they started abusing him and the nursing staff present there," the FIR stated.

    The men started thrashing Dr Jaideepsinh Gohil, pushed him to the floor and left him with injuries. They also damaged medicines and other equipment in the room.

    The accused also allegedly threatened to kill the doctor, the FIR stated.

    The accused, Hiren Dangar, Bhavdeep Dangar, and Kaushik Kuvadiya, have been arrested under sections 115 (2) (act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation ), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said, reported PTI.

