    Another Bengal horror: Woman 'disrobed, molested & photographed' by ward boy at Kolkata hospital

    In a horrifying turn of events, a young woman was allegedly disrobed, molested and photographed by a ward boy at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, where her child was admitted for treatment. 

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 12:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    In a horrifying turn of events, a young woman was allegedly disrobed, molested and photographed by a ward boy at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, where her child was admitted for treatment. The disturbing incident happened early on Sunday when the woman, accompanying her ailing child was sleeping on a hospital bed, next to her daughter at Institute of Child Health in Park Circus.

    Based on the complaint filed by the woman, the accused identified as Tanay Pal (26), a staff at the general ward of the dedicated children’s hospital, was arrested. He is currently in police custody.

    According to a report published by the Times of India (TOI), Pal, originally from Tripura, who lives in a rented place at Baruipur, was charged under BNS section 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 77 (voyeurism), police said.

    “The woman alleged the ward boy touched her inappropriately as well as disrobed her while she was sleeping on the first floor of ICH with her admitted child. The woman had also found the man recording her sleeping in that state on his mobile phone,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer, reported TOI.

    Police have seized accused's mobile phone and are also checking CCTV footage of the hospital to verify the claims.

    Doctors said the woman had been staying at the hospital’s general ward with her four-year-old daughter since Thursday. The child had complaints of severe diarrhoea and dehydration and was supposed to be discharged on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, talking on the matter, Joydeb Ray, principal, ICH said, "This is the first of its kind complaint at ICH and we took immediate action against the man which includes calling the cops as well as terminating him from the job.” 

    Notably, the incident comes weeks after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered at government-run RG Kar hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested the next day in connection with the crime.

    Earlier this month, another man was also arrested for allegedly molesting an on-duty nurse at a government-run hospital in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

