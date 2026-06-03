A tragic fire at a Malviya Nagar hotel killed 21 people, including foreign nationals. The Delhi CMO has ordered a Magisterial Inquiry, vowing to fix accountability. Co-owner Lovkesh Bajaj has been arrested. A city-wide crackdown is planned.

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the lapses that led to the tragic fire at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives, would be examined with the utmost seriousness, and accountability would be fixed wherever necessary.

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The blaze ripped through the bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's densely populated Malviya Nagar area early Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals, and injuring several others.

In a post on X, the CMO said a Magisterial Inquiry has been ordered into the incident, while an FIR has been registered against the owner of the property. "The lapses that culminated in the tragic fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be examined with utmost seriousness, and accountability will be fixed wherever it lies," the post said.

The CMO further announced that a city-wide crackdown would be launched against illegal properties, unauthorised guest houses, and establishments operating in violation of fire safety norms and building by-laws. Such premises will be sealed and prosecuted in accordance with the law, it added.

"Those responsible for this tragedy will be held accountable," the post read. The lapses that culminated in the tragic fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be examined with utmost seriousness, and accountability will be fixed wherever it lies. A Magisterial Inquiry has been ordered and an FIR has been registered against the owner of the property.… — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) June 3, 2026

Hotel Co-owner Arrested

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Lovkesh Bajaj, co-owner of Hotel Flourish Stays, in connection with the devastating fire at the property in Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives.

The arrest comes after Delhi Police issued a Lookout Circular against the hotel co-owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, and his wife.

According to official information, a total of 49 persons were admitted to various hospitals following the fire incident. During the course of treatment, 21 injured persons succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead. The deceased include nine Indian nationals and 12 foreign nationals. Authorities said eight injured persons have been discharged after receiving medical treatment, while the remaining victims continue to undergo treatment at various hospitals.

Preliminary Investigation Findings

Earlier, as per the preliminary findings by the Delhi Fire Services, the fire may have originated near the staircase on the ground floor, where some material was kept that is suspected to be the point of origin of the blaze that later continued to spread rapidly through the building.

Sources further said all windows in the building were allegedly sealed, leaving occupants with little or no means of escape once the fire intensified. During rescue operations, firefighters also found LPG cylinders on the premises.

Currently, a comprehensive investigation, including forensic analysis, is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

High-Level Review and Safety Campaign

Following the incident, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood today chaired a high-level review meeting over the tragic fire incident.

Later in a post on X, Sood announced that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the causes behind the Malviya Nagar incident.

"Today, along with Hon'ble LG Shri @SandhuTaranjitS Ji, a high-level review meeting was held regarding the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar. The loss of innocent lives is deeply painful and demands decisive action. Following detailed deliberations, a coordinated citywide fire safety enforcement campaign has been initiated to strengthen preparedness. Beginning tomorrow, teams led by district administration, police, municipal authorities and fire services will undertake extensive inspections and enforcement measures wherever safety norms are found to be compromised. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to thoroughly examine the circumstances. The safety of Delhi's citizens remains our highest priority, and every necessary step will be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future," said Sood. (ANI)