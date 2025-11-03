A disturbing video from Gujarat's Kutch surfaced online showing two young men being brutally assaulted and shamed — their heads and moustaches forcibly shaved as a crowd watched and recorded the ordeal.

A disturbing video from Gujarat's Kutch surfaced online showing two young men being brutally assaulted and shamed — their heads and moustaches forcibly shaved as a crowd watched and recorded the ordeal. The disturbing clip, which has spread across social media over the past two days, was reportedly filmed in the Khavda area of Kutch. Following the incident, a 26-year-old driver, Hakim Sama, lodged a complaint at the Khavda police station (Kutch West) against Noor Mohammad Sama, Hanif Sama, Rafiq Sama, Bhilal Sama, and others identified during the ongoing investigation.

The accused have been booked under sections related to assault, rioting, wrongful confinement, and attempt to breach peace under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

According to Hakim’s complaint, the nightmare began on October 31, when he and his cousin, Sadhak Sama, ventured to the outskirts of Dhoravar village in search of a cow that had gone missing days earlier. There, they were allegedly confronted by a group of men who accused them of trespassing into village boundaries and “misbehaving with women.” The confrontation soon escalated into a violent assault.

The victims were reportedly tied to a neem tree with ropes, after which Noor Mohammad allegedly used a blade to shave off half their hair and moustaches, leaving cuts on their scalps. The complaint further claims that Hanif and Rafiq went on to strip the victims, smear chili powder on their private parts, and record the entire act on a mobile phone.

Police revealed that around 10 to 15 people were involved in the incident and an investigation is underway to track down all accused.