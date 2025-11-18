Gujarat Police has partnered with indigenous navigation app Maples (MapmyIndia) in a new initiative for road safety. The app will provide real-time traffic updates, alerts on accident zones, and speed limits, using data from the police.

The Gujarat Police has announced a significant initiative to bolster road safety and traffic management across the state by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maples (MapmyIndia), an indigenous navigation application.

A 'Swadeshi' Approach to Road Safety

According to a release, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi recently held a special meeting with all the departments under the 'Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi' campaign and emphasised the issue of adopting Swadeshi. At that time, under the guidance of the State Police Chief Vikas Sahay, the State Traffic Branch entered into a special agreement with the Swadeshi app Maples for traffic management and road safety.

Special Features for Gujarat Motorists

Maples has introduced special features tailored to the needs of motorists in Gujarat. Beyond standard navigation, the app now provides citizens with real-time traffic advisory updates on several critical safety elements. Data provided by the State Traffic Branch regarding black spots and accident zones has been integrated to alert drivers to high-risk areas well in advance, helping to prevent untoward incidents. Furthermore, the app includes updated speed limit information, helping motorists comply with regulations and anticipate changes in road conditions.

Real-Time Data Sharing Mechanism

As per the release, the MoU mandates that the Gujarat Police will supply MapmyIndia with real-time traffic and road-related information daily. This data will encompass vital updates, including road closures, details on planned road construction or repair activities, and information concerning rallies and other events. This real-time feed will be instantly reflected in the Maples app, enabling citizens to choose alternative routes and make their journeys more convenient and safer.

Police Training and Implementation

To ensure the smooth operation of this system, police personnel across all districts have been trained on providing data inputs to MapmyIndia via a dedicated WhatsApp group, and the process of data updation is already underway, the release stated.

Appeal to Citizens

The Gujarat Police has appealed to the state's citizens to make maximum use of the MapmyIndia app to benefit from customised traffic updates and contribute to better overall traffic management, marking a significant step toward leveraging Swadeshi technology for public safety.