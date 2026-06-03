Gujarat Police has set up a Public Relations Office at Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar to bolster public trust. The citizen-centric initiative, guided by DGP KLN Rao, provides a single-window system for timely, fair resolution of public grievances.

To strengthen trust, transparency, and effective communication between citizens and the police administration, a dedicated Public Relations Office has been established at Police Bhavan. Functioning under the guidance of the Director General of Police, KLN Rao, the Office facilitates the timely, fair, and efficient resolution of citizens' complaints, applications, and grievances through a citizen-centric approach, a release said.

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This initiative is a key platform for engaging the public and building confidence in the police system. During his visit to the Centre on Tuesday, the State Police Chief reviewed its functioning.

A Citizen-Centric System

The citizen-centric system introduced by the Gujarat Police has become a well-structured, effective platform for grievance redressal and public service delivery. The primary objective of the Public Relations Office is to ensure that every applicant is heard with dignity and respect, while facilitating the transparent, fair, and time-bound resolution of complaints and representations through close coordination with district and city police offices.

By streamlining the grievance-handling process and ensuring prompt action on applications, the mechanism has significantly reduced delays and further strengthened citizens' trust and confidence in the police administration.

Embodying 'Security, Service and Trust'

Director General of Police K L N Rao stated that the Public Relations Office is not merely a facility for receiving citizens' applications; it serves as an effective platform that embodies the Gujarat Police's core values of 'Security, Service and Trust.' He emphasised that the foremost priority of the police administration is to ensure that every citizen, especially those from underprivileged and vulnerable sections of society, who approaches the Centre is treated with dignity and leaves with the confidence that their grievance will be addressed fairly and justice will be delivered, the release noted.

Director General of Police further stated that instructions have been issued to police authorities at the district level to accord priority to applications received through the Public Relations Office and to ensure their prompt and effective resolution. This approach aims to strengthen public confidence in the police system while making grievance redressal more responsive, transparent, and citizen-centric.

A Transparent Single-Window System

Earlier, citizens had to visit multiple offices to present their grievances. Now, this transparent single-window system has made timely grievance redressal possible. Let us understand the complete functioning of this Public Relations Centre, the release stated.

The details of every citizen visiting the Public Relations Office are systematically recorded at the reception desk as part of the preliminary registration process. The Centre ensures a citizen-friendly atmosphere by providing a comfortable, organised, and hassle-free environment where applicants can present their grievances and concerns with ease and dignity.

According to the release, senior police officers personally hear each applicant's representation, giving due attention to their concerns and grievances. The details of the case are carefully recorded, ensuring that every matter is properly documented and taken up for further action fairly and transparently.

All complaints, applications, and representations received through the Public Relations Centre are formally registered and promptly forwarded to the concerned district or city police units, as well as relevant branches, for necessary action. Reports are obtained from the concerned field units within the prescribed timeframe and are carefully scrutinised by the Public Relations Centre. After a thorough review of the facts and findings, the reports are submitted to senior officers for further consideration and appropriate action.

To further enhance service delivery, detailed feedback forms are collected at both the office and district levels. Applicants are also contacted by telephone and informed about the progress of their cases.

Success Stories and Public Acclaim

Since its launch on February 2, the Public Relations Centre has ensured prompt and accurate resolution of the majority of complaints received. One such case involved Jigarbhai Bhatt of Bhavnagar, who approached the Public Relations Centre in Gandhinagar seeking assistance. Through timely follow-up by the Centre and the coordinated efforts of PI Palak Patel and PSI MJ Patel, the applicant was facilitated to meet the concerned IPS officer, Amita Vanani. Swift action was subsequently taken, leading to the arrest of the accused and the successful resolution of the applicant's grievance, it said.

Similarly, Nareshbhai Dulera of Sanand described the Public Relations Centre as a ray of hope for justice for ordinary citizens and lauded it as an exemplary initiative launched in the larger public interest, the release noted.

The Public Relations Office is far more than a facility for receiving applications and grievances; it serves as a strong bridge of trust between the police and the public. Through its citizen-centric approach, the Centre is playing a vital role in making police administration more accessible, responsive, transparent, and accountable, while further strengthening public confidence in the Gujarat Police. (ANI)