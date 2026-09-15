Gujarat Police's Cyber Centre of Excellence dismantled an inter-state bomb threat email network with links to Bangladesh. Key accused were arrested in Bihar and Jharkhand, and over 5.13 lakh email credentials were recovered during the probe.

Inter-State Network with Bangladesh Links Dismantled

In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Centre of Excellence of the Gujarat Police has exposed and dismantled an inter-state bomb threat email network operating with cross-border linkages to Bangladesh, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday. The coordinated crackdown spanned across three states, resulting in the arrest of key accused individuals from Bihar and Jharkhand who were allegedly behind the dissemination of hoax threat emails.

Investigation Uncovers Sophisticated Trail

According to details shared by the Deputy CM, cyber investigators recovered a database of more than 5.13 lakh email credentials. Furthermore, the probe unearthed sophisticated financial and cryptocurrency transaction trails establishing links to Bangladesh.

'Decisive Action Against Cybercrime': Harsh Sanghavi

Taking to social media platform X, Sanghavi commended the state police's cyber apparatus for cracking the interstate syndicate. "A major breakthrough by the Cyber Centre of Excellence, Gujarat Police has exposed and dismantled an inter-State bomb threat email network with Bangladesh links. Key accused arrested from Bihar & Jharkhand, 5.13 lakh+ email credentials recovered, Bangladesh-linked financial & crypto trails uncovered, coordinated operation across 3 states," Sanghavi stated.

Emphasizing the state's zero-tolerance approach toward digital offences, the minister added, "A decisive action against those spreading fear through cybercrime. Gujarat Police remains one step ahead." (ANI)