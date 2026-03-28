Gujarat Assembly passes the UCC Bill 2026, enhancing women's rights. It mandates registration for marriages and live-in relationships, ensures equal inheritance, and validates only court-approved divorces to promote gender equality.

The Gujarat State Assembly recently passed the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill 2026, aiming to provide stronger legal protection and equality for women across communities.

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According to the Chief Minsiter's Office, the Bill covers key areas such as marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, maintenance, and inheritance, and seeks to ensure equal rights and legal safeguards for women.

The Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while introducing the bill, had said that the move reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India), emphasising that equal laws are essential for national unity and development.

Key Provisions of the Bill

Mandatory Marriage Registration

All marriages must be registered within 60 days. Failure to do so may attract a fine of up to ₹10,000. Forced or fraudulent marriages can lead to up to 7 years of imprisonment.

Divorce Rules

Only court-approved divorces will be valid. Divorce outside the court may lead to up to 3 years of punishment. Women will have the right to remarry without conditions.

Equal Maintenance and Inheritance Rights

The law ensures equal maintenance rights for women across all religions. Sons and daughters will have equal inheritance rights, promoting gender equality and financial security.

Regulation of Live-in Relationships

Registration of live-in relationships will be mandatory. Non-registration may lead to up to 3 months in jail or a ₹10,000 fine. Women in such relationships will have rights to maintenance, and children born from these relationships will get legal recognition and protection.

Focus on Women's Rights

The Bill removes long-standing inequalities and strengthens women's dignity and rights at every stage of life. It ensures legal protection for women regardless of religion or caste.

Legal and Global Framework

The Bill is based on Article 44 of the Constitution, which encourages a Uniform Civil Code. It also considers various Supreme Court judgments and existing Indian laws related to marriage, divorce, and inheritance. The drafting committee studied laws from India, Uttarakhand's UCC, and several countries, including France, Germany, Turkey, Nepal, and Azerbaijan, to prepare a comprehensive framework.

Giving dignity to women

The Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, said the Bill is not just a legal reform but a step toward equality, justice, and national unity. He emphasised that it will not interfere with religious customs but will regulate only civil legal matters.