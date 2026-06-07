Gujarat's Labour, Skill Development and Employment department has launched 11 new-age courses in ITIs, including AI, Drone Pilot, and EV Mechanic, to create a skilled workforce for emerging sectors and boost employment opportunities for youth.

In a major push to align technical education with emerging industrial trends and future job markets, the Gujarat government's Labour, Skill Development and Employment department has introduced a range of "New-Age" courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a press release, the newly introduced courses include Artificial Intelligence (AI) Programming Assistant, Drone Pilot, Solar Technician (Electrical), Information Technology, Mechanic Electric Vehicle, Advanced CNC Machining, Additive Manufacturing Technician (3D Printing), Technician Mechatronics, Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Programmer, IoT Technician (Smart Agriculture), IoT Technician (Smart City), and Smartphone Technician-cum-App Tester.

New Courses to Meet Industrial Demand

"These courses have been launched to create a skilled workforce for rapidly growing sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility, automation, smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies,'' said Kunvarji Bavaliya, Minister of Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Gujarat.

"The objective behind introducing these new-age courses in ITIs is to keep the training ecosystem aligned with the evolving industrial landscape and generate employment opportunities for youth," the minister added.

"A total of 11 new-age courses have been introduced across government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed ITIs in Gujarat, adding 3,312 new seats for trainees. Among these, the Mechanic Electric Vehicle and Solar Technician (Electrical) courses have been introduced on a larger scale, while other specialised courses are being offered at select ITIs,'' said Kantilal Amrutiya, Minister of State for Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Gujarat.

The newly introduced technology-driven courses have been launched at 73 ITIs across the state, including 67 government ITIs, two grant-in-aid institutions, and four self-financed institutes.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, extensive skill development programmes are being undertaken to create a skilled workforce for emerging sectors while generating employment opportunities for young people.

"This initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the Skill India Mission. The introduction of new-age courses in ITIs is aimed at empowering every young person with the confidence, capabilities, and opportunities needed to succeed. By nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and creating a skilled workforce, we are building an Atmanirbhar Bharat," Kantilal Amrutiya added.

Focus on Renewable Energy and EV Sectors

According to officials, the renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors will generate significant employment opportunities in the coming years.

"Gujarat has emerged as India's leading contributor to renewable energy capacity, accounting for 16.5 per cent of the national total. As of December 2025, the state's installed renewable power capacity stood at 42.583 GW," an official said.

According to official figures, Gujarat ranks first in India in overall installed renewable energy capacity and wind power generation, and second in solar power capacity.

"The solar energy sector offers tremendous employment potential, and the introduction of Solar Technician courses in ITIs will help create a pool of skilled manpower for the industry," the official added.

Similarly, according to officials, the rising adoption of electric vehicles would create strong demand for trained EV technicians.

Earlier this year, Gujarat's electric vehicle market recorded a major growth surge. In March 2026, the state registered a 75.5 per cent year-on-year rise in EV registrations, driven by increasing consumer demand, government incentives, and tax relief measures.

According to official data, Gujarat recorded 12,729 EV registrations in March 2026, compared to 7,252 registrations during the same month last year. Registrations of pure electric vehicles alone increased by 111 per cent, rising from 5,271 units to 11,126 units.

"As the number of electric vehicles on roads increases, the demand for trained technicians for maintenance and repair will also rise. The new EV mechanic course is designed to meet this growing demand," the official said.

Moreover, 40 electric vehicles have been provided to ITIs across the state for training and learning purposes.

Gujarat's ITI Network at a Glance

The Gujarat government currently operates 288 government ITIs with 1,77,912 seats, while 100 grant-in-aid ITIs offer 16,200 seats and 171 self-financed ITIs provide 24,624 seats. Altogether, the state has 560 ITIs with a combined intake capacity of 2,18,736 seats.

At present, ITIs in Gujarat offer 138 vocational courses, including Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Fitter, Wireman, Electrician, Mechanic Diesel, Welder, Health Sanitary Inspector, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Sewing Technology, and Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant), among others. (ANI)