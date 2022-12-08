'Narendra went all out so Bhupendra could break all records': PM Modi on Gujarat's big win

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Prime Minister thanked voters of the hill state for their affection and support to the BJP and said his party will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people's issues in the times to come.

    Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election results: Difference between Congress, BJP votes was less than 1%: PM Modi
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 7:22 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 8) addressed the gathering from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) headquarters in the national capital and thanked Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully.

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "I want to thank Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully. As far as I know, re-polling in any poll booth was not required. I also want to thank the voters of Himachal. The difference between the number of votes for BJP and Congress was less than 1%."

    "I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra Modi's record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra's record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history," the prime minister said.

    Earlier, in a tweet, PM Modi lauded party workers in Gujarat, saying each of them is a champion. "This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party," he said.

    Reacting to the verdict in Himachal Pradesh where the Congress wrested power from the BJP, he thanked voters of the hill state for their affection and support to the BJP and said his party will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people's issues in the times to come.

