    Bihar condom incident: Nitish Kumar hints at action, IAS officer issues apology; NCW seeks clarification

    Reacting to the 'free condom remark' from IAS officer, Nitish Kumar said if the IAS officer's behaviour is found to be against the spirit of protection of women, then action will be taken against her. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognizance of the incident and sought written explanation.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 6:53 PM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday hinted that action may be taken against senior woman IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah for her inappropriate behaviour with schoolgirls recently, which resulted in significant embarrassment for his administration. Kumar also called a meeting and said that the state government is helping women and monitoring everything. "I have immediately called a meeting. We are helping to empower women. I am monitoring each and everything. Action will be taken," the Chief Minister said. 

    Speaking to the reporters, he said, "I read in the headlines that there are orders in place to look into the matter. We are devoted to helping the state's women in whatever way we can. Action will be taken if the IAS officer's conduct is determined to be contrary to that spirit." Meanwhile, NCPCR has also writen to Bihar Chief Secy to initiate action and inquiry into the incident.

    Also Read | 'Next, you'll expect condoms?' Bihar IAS officer's reply to girl's request for sanitary pad

    NCW seeks written explanation

    The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took cognizance of the incident in Patna where an IAS officer had publicly mocked a school girl if "she wanted condoms too" when she asked for affordable sanitary napkins at a workshop organized in the eastern state of Bihar.

    The Commission has sought a written explanation for the remarks that IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, who is also the MD of Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation gave to the students. "The reply must be communicated within seven days," said NCW after coming across various social media posts regarding the "embarrassing" incident. In condemning the occurrence, NCW stated that it is unacceptable and "very humiliating" for someone in a position of responsibility to have such a "insensitive attitude."

    Also Read | Sonia Gandhi to decide on Rajasthan CM in 1 or 2 days, says Congress leader

    Harjot Kaur Bamhrah issues apology

    In the meanwhile, the officer has released a statement under his or her signature expressing apologies for the uproar that developed when what was allegedly video footage from a gathering on September 27 went viral on social media. Releasing a statement, she said, "I express regret if my words hurt any girl's sentiments. I didn't intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone's sentiments."

    Also read: Kerala High Court directs PFI to pay Rs 5.2 crore as damages during bandh

    What had happened in Patna?

    A shocking incident came to the light when an IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah  was recently caught on camera responding rudely to a high school student who inquired about the possibility of the government providing them with sanitary napkins at a cost of Rs 20–30.

    According to the video, the girl asked, "The government provides us almost everything like school uniform, etc. Can the government give sanitary pads to us at Rs 20-30?" 

    Also read: CBI's Operation Garuda against drug trafficking; 175 arrested across India

    Replying to the question, Bamhrah said, "Those clapping, tell me, is there any end to such demands." She further said, Tomorrow you will say the government can give jeans pants too. And after that why not some beautiful shoes? Eventually, when it comes to family planning you will expect the government to give you family planning methods, and condoms, too."

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 8:35 PM IST
