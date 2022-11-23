Gujarat Election 2022: This village bars political campaigns, to fine locals if not voting

A small village having a population of 1700 people has formed a committee. A few days before the polling, the members of the committee convene a meeting of the villagers and if someone is unable to vote then a reason has to be given to the committee.

Ahead of Gujarat assembly elections 2022, residents of Raj Samadhiyala village in Rajkot district have barred entry of political parties and campaigning in the village as they think that allowing candidates to campaign would be detrimental to the region. No political party can enter the village as they have been banned from campaigning.

Raj Samadhiyala village is located 20 km away from Rajkot. This village has not only banned political campaigning but it also imposes a fine of Rs 51 on those who do not come out to vote, in order to ensure maximum participation at the time of elections.

It is reportedly said that the villagers are bound by several rules and regulations framed by the Village Development Committee (VDC) and breaking any of these invokes monetary fines.

It is also said that this village has been recording close to 100 per cent voting percentage and whosoever deliberately abstain from voting attracts a fine of Rs 51. The Sarpanch of the village says that with this decision almost 100 per cent of voting takes place here.

"The rule of not allowing political parties to campaign in the village has existed since 1983. No party is allowed to campaign here. The political parties are also aware of this belief that if they campaign in Raj Samadhiyala village they will be harming their prospects. It is compulsory for all the people of our village to vote otherwise Rs 51 fine is imposed on them. If someone cannot vote for any reason, they will have to take permission," said the Sarpanch.

It can be seen that the village has almost every modern amenity like internet connection through Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras, RO plant for providing potable water, and so on, making life convenient for the villagers.

Gujarat, with 182 assembly constituencies, will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

In 2017 assembly polls, the BJP was halted at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years with Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state.