Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chief Election Commissioner should not allow himself to be bulldozed: Supreme Court

    The bench also said that despite a positive mandate under Article 324(2) and recommendations made by Dinesh Goswami Committee in 1990 to usher in greater independence for ECI, Parliament has not acted on framing a legislation.

    Selection of CEC, ECs destroyed by all govts; involve CJI to ensure 'neutrality': Supreme Court AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

    The Supreme Court of India has said that the central governments have 'completely destroyed' the independence of the Election Commission of India (ECI) by ensuring no Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has completed a full six-year term to head the poll body since 1996. It also said that the absence of a law for appointment of Election Commissioners (ECs) has resulted in an "alarming trend".

    The Supreme Court also mooted the idea of including the Chief Justice of India in the appointment committee to ensure "neutrality".

    Also read: UP: HIV-positive woman loses child after hospital medical staff refuses to touch

    A bench, comprising justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar remarked that the silence of the Constitution on how to pick CEC and ECs has been exploited by all political parties, giving rise to concerns if those appointed are expected to do the bidding of the dispensation at the relevant time.

    "It's a very, very disturbing trend. After TN Seshan (who was CEC for six years between 1990 and 1996), the slide began when no person has been given a full term. What the government has been doing is that because it knows the date of birth, it ensures that anyone who is appointed as the CEC does not get his full six years... Be it the UPA (Congress-led United Progressive Alliance) government or this government, this has been a trend," justice KM Joseph said.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates ahead of polls

    "In this way, the independence, which is just lip-service, is completely destroyed... Particularly in view of the disturbing trend we have found... nobody can question them since there is no check. This is how the silences of the Constitution can be exploited. There is no law, no check. Everyone has used it to their interest... Pick up someone and give him a highly truncated tenure," the bench added.

    Earlier this month, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju had said that the Supreme Court collegium appoints people who are known to the judges and appear before them. At different occasions in the last one month, Rijiju has termed the collegium system 'opaque', and described the Indian selection system as the only one where judges appoint judges.

    On Tuesday, as the Union government argued that there was no need for the court to interfere since the appointment process has worked well, the bench asked, "It is due to obdurate nature and obstinacy of the ruling political party, whichever colour it may be, that it will not want to let go of the present structure where they have a free hand. This is self-serving and they won’t want to let go of it... Each party that comes to power will want to hold on to it."

    Also read: Satyendar Jain enjoys 'sumptuous meal' behind bars, Tihar Jail sources say he has gained 8kg

    The bench also said that despite a positive mandate under Article 324(2) and recommendations made by Dinesh Goswami Committee in 1990 to usher in greater independence for ECI, Parliament has not acted on framing a legislation.

    Presently, the ECI is a three-member body, with a CEC and two ECs. Under Article 324(2) of the Constitution, the President is empowered to appoint the CEC and ECs. This provision further stipulates that the President, who acts on the aid and advice of the Prime Minister and the council of ministers, will make the appointments 'subject to the provisions of any law made in that behalf by Parliament'.

    With no such law having been framed till date, CEC and ECs are appointed by the Prime Minister and the council of ministers under the seal of the President. The rules for such appointments are also kept in silence on the qualification of a candidate.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP HIV-positive woman loses child after hospital medical staff refuses to touch - adt

    UP: HIV-positive woman loses child after hospital medical staff refuses to touch

    MP boy diagnosed with rare werewolf syndrome Know about the disease with no cure gcw

    MP boy diagnosed with rare 'werewolf syndrome'; Know about the disease with no cure

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates ahead of polls - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates ahead of polls

    Delhi 25 year old kills entire family after returning from rehab a few days ago gcw

    Delhi: 25-yr-old kills entire family after returning from rehab a few days ago

    No petrol, no patrol: The patheric state of Kochi police

    No petrol, no patrol: Pathetic state of police in Kerala's Kochi

    Recent Stories

    Black Friday sale 2022 From iPad Pro to MacBook Air and more check out amazing offers on Apple products gcw

    Black Friday Sale 2022: From iPad Pro to MacBook Air; check out amazing offers on Apple products

    Samsung Black Friday Sale 2022 announced; from smartphones to TVs with exchange deal; here's everything you need to know - adt

    Samsung Black Friday Sale 2022 announced; from smartphones to TVs with exchange deal; all you need to know

    Keep your pets warm this winter by following these tips sur

    Keep your pets warm this winter by following these tips

    football Make United great again: Supporters gladdened as Glazers explore potential Manchestrer United sale-ayh

    'Make United great again': Supporters gladdened as Glazers explore potential Man United sale

    Want to host Watch Party on Prime Video Here is step by step guide to do so gcw

    Want to host Watch Party on Prime Video? Here's step-by-step guide to do so

    Recent Videos

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon