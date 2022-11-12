Gujarat Election 2022: BJP announces second list of candidates; check here

On Thursday (November 10) the BJP released its first list of 160 candidates for the two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, fielding Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his constituency Ghatlodia and dropping a number of sitting MLAs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (November 12) released the second list of six candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat. The second list includes as many as two women candidates and 1 member from the Scheduled Tribes.

The two women who have been fielded by the BJP are Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara from Kutiyana and Sejal Rajiv Kumar Pandya from Bhavnagar East.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be announced on December 8. In the first phase, 89 seats will go to the polls while in the second phase voting will be held for 93 seats.

The first list included 14 women, and 13 and 24 members from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively.

The BJP, which has been in power in the state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over two decades, is hopeful of maintaining its uninterrupted winning streak in the state Assembly polls since 1995.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party’s entry into the election race has added an extra dimension to the state’s traditional bipolar contest between the BJP and its main challenger Congress.