Following a bridge inauguration in Rajkot, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi held a meeting with Khodaldham Trust's Naresh Patel. Despite sparking political speculation, Patel and MLA Ramesh Tilara insisted it was a purely social, unplanned visit.

Dy CM Inaugurates Bridge, Meets Khodaldham Trust Chairman

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday inaugurated the Sandhiya bridge in Rajkot. Following the inauguration ceremony, the Deputy CM held a meeting with Naresh Patel, the Chairman of the Khodaldham Trust, at the latter's residence.

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Political Speculation Dismissed as 'Social Call'

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Naresh Patel termed the visit a purely social call, dismissing any political undertones. "Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister visited me today for a courtesy visit. There were purely social discussions. We had tea and snacks and then he left. There was nothing more to it," Patel said.

The meeting between the two prominent figures had sparked speculation regarding Patel's potential entry into politics. However, Rajkot MLA Ramesh Tilara, who was also present, clarified that the visit was unplanned and casual. "In Rajkot today, there was the inauguration of a bridge. For that, Harsh Bhai had come. He had spoken on the telephone with Naresh, so a plan was made for tea and breakfast. The arrangements were made, so he came. Now he has left, and we are also leaving. There was no political agenda, nor was there any pre-planned program," Tilara stated.

Questions Remain Over 2027 Entry

Responding to queries by reporters on whether Naresh Patel should join active politics, Tilara added, "What he will decide, that's up to him. We also think that if he comes, it will be good, but no such discussion took place with us."

When questioned about whether Naresh Patel might make a major political announcement ahead of 2027, the MLA remarked, "That will have to be asked to Naresh Bhai himself."

About the Gujarat Assembly

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly term began on December 20, 2022 and is scheduled to end on December 19, 2027. The assembly consists of a total of 182 seats.

Gujarat sends 26 members to the Lok Sabha and 11 members to the Rajya Sabha. The next Gujarat Legislative Assembly election is scheduled for 2027. (ANI)