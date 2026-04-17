The Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill was part of a larger plan discussed during a special three-day session of Parliament held from April 16 to 18.

The failure of this bill means that the related proposals, including delimitation changes, will not move forward for now.

Rules for Constitution Amendment Bills

The process for passing such bills is strict.

A simple majority is enough to introduce the bill But to pass it, a two-thirds majority of members present and voting is required In some cases, approval from at least half of the state legislatures is also needed

This makes it harder to pass major constitutional changes without broad support.

Why delimitation became a key issue

Delimitation means redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies.

The government wanted to carry out delimitation based on the last available Census data. However, opposition parties argued that a fresh Census should be done first.

They feared that changing seat numbers and boundaries without updated population data could affect fair representation.

What this means going forward

The rejection of the bill shows that the government does not have enough support in the Lok Sabha to pass major constitutional changes on its own.

It also highlights strong differences between the government and opposition on how women’s reservation should be implemented.

For now, the plan to roll out the quota by 2029 using this method has been delayed.

(With inputs from agencies)