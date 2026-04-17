A group of 13 Indian students in Dubai has gone viral for performing a classical rendition of the UAE national anthem using traditional Indian instruments. The video drew praise for blending cultures and promoting unity. Inspired by a sense of belonging in the UAE, the performance even caught the attention of Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan.

A group of Indian students has received widespread praise after performing a classical version of the UAE national anthem. The video of the performance has gone viral on social media, with many people appreciating its creativity and message of unity. The students, all from expatriate families, presented a unique rendition of the UAE anthem, Ishy Bilady, using traditional Indian music styles.

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A blend of two cultures

The performance stood out for mixing Indian classical music with a song that holds deep importance in the UAE. The students used instruments such as the sitar, tabla, flute, harmonium, sarod, pakhawaj, dholak and jal tarang.

Dressed in white traditional Indian clothes, the children also wore scarves in the colours of the UAE flag. Their cheerful expressions and focus added warmth to the performance.

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Many viewers said the act beautifully showed how two cultures can come together through music.

Shared widely on social media

The video was shared by Dubai-based performing arts group Malhaar on its official Instagram account. It quickly gained attention and was widely shared across platforms.

Online users described the performance as soulful and creative. Several people said it made them feel proud to see young students bring together different traditions in such a meaningful way.

Inspiration behind the idea

Malhaar’s founder and director, Jogiraj Sikidar, spoke about what inspired the performance.

He told Gulf News, “It was a stressful time for everyone. Yet we felt secure seeing how UAE authorities were taking care of residents. Around that time, I saw a hoarding on the highway that said, ‘In the UAE, all are Emiratis.’ That message touched me deeply and made me feel an even stronger sense of belonging.”

His words highlighted the feeling of safety and inclusion that inspired the musical tribute.

Recognition from Dubai’s Crown Prince

The performance also caught the attention of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He shared the video on his Instagram story and thanked the students for their effort.

This recognition further boosted the video’s reach and appreciation.

Warm reactions from viewers and families

The video received a strong positive response online. Many people praised the students for their talent and effort.

Parents of the children also expressed happiness. They said it was a proud moment to see their children take part in such a special performance.

Others said the initiative promotes inclusivity and reflects the welcoming nature of the UAE. The performance has become a symbol of harmony, showing how music can bring people closer beyond borders.