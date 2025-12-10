An 18-year-old boy, Dharmik alias Prakash Makwana, was stabbed to death in Rajkot during a fight among friends after a birthday celebration. The clash started when he allegedly harassed a beggar, leading to an argument.

A late-night birthday celebration in Gujarat's Rajkot city turned tragic when an 18-year-old teenager was stabbed to death following a fight among friends. The incident has shocked the Bhilvas Thakkarbapa area and raised fresh questions about night patrolling and public safety in the city, according to a report by Bhaskar English.

Fight breaks out after birthday celebration

The victim, Dharmik alias Prakash Makwana, had gone with friends on Monday night to celebrate the birthday of his friend Rahul Vaghela. After the celebration, the group of seven friends headed out for tea near the Momai Tea Stall close to Jubilee.

While the group was waiting, Dharmik reportedly started harassing a beggar. His friends objected and tried to stop him, but the argument soon grew into a heated fight. As tempers rose, more people were called to the spot to resolve the issue.

Cousin tries to calm dispute but stabbing takes place

Among those who arrived was Mayur Ladher, a rickshaw driver and cousin of birthday boy Rahul, as reported by India Today. He came with the aim of settling the disagreement and calming everyone down.

However, according to police, when Mayur tried to talk to Dharmik, the teenager allegedly abused and insulted him. This angered Mayur, and in a sudden fit of rage, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Dharmik in the chest and stomach. The injuries were so severe that Dharmik died on the spot.

Initial claim of accident, but police confirm murder

Police officers, including the DCP and ACP, rushed to the scene after receiving information. At first, a nephew who brought Dharmik claimed that the incident was an accident near Ghanteshwar. But during examination, police found a knife wound on the chest, confirming that it was a case of murder.

Mayur was detained soon after and has been arrested. A detailed probe is now underway to understand the exact sequence of events and what led to the deadly stabbing.

Family expresses deep grief and anger

Dharmik's father, Prakashbhai Makwana, who works as a contract-based sanitation worker, said his son had left home to celebrate a friend's birthday and never returned. He described the situation as heartbreaking and demanded strict action against the accused.

Community leaders also reacted strongly. Mukesh Parmar, president of the Valmiki community, said that an innocent youth from the Bhilvas Thakkarbapa area had been murdered. He stated that the victim was the eldest son and main support of his family. He also alleged that Rahul, linked to the group, was a 'notorious person' and said strict action must be taken.

The death has sparked sadness and anger among local residents, who say such incidents show that police night patrolling remains weak.