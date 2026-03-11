Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been sworn in as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. EAM S Jaishankar congratulated him on his new role. The oath was administered by the Delhi HC Chief Justice in the presence of CM Rekha Gupta. Sandhu replaced VK Saxena.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on being sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. "Attended the oath-taking of SandhuTaranjitS as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Congratulate him on his new responsibility. Confident he will serve the people of Delhi with fullest commitment," Jaishankar said in a post on X. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2031675747635724741?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier today, newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu took the oath of office in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Part of Major Administrative Reshuffle

Taranjit Sandhu is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country. In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

New LG Calls for Solution-Oriented Approach

Speaking to reporters, he said that Delhi has been his 'karmabhoomi' (workplace). He called for solution oriented approach across party lines to resolve the challenges faced by the national capital.

Sandhu said, "Delhi has several stakeholders, and Delhi has also been my karmabhoomi (workplace). I have studied and worked here. Together we will work for Delhi's development. PM Modi has a vision for India, and Delhi is the capital. The elected government and all the stakeholders have a responsibility. The challenges will keep on increasing. However, there are challenges in other places as well. It is our responsibility to turn challenges into opportunities. Everyone together, irrespective of the party, must work together to find solutions to the various problems.

CM Rekha Gupta Welcomes New LG

Welcoming the new LG, CM Rekha Gupta said, "I welcome the honourable LG. With your presence, the growth rate of Delhi's development will increase. The Delhi government will work under your guidance." (ANI)