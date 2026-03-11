A major fire erupted at a chemicals factory in Surat's Sachin GIDC on Wednesday, with over 10 fire engines at the scene. This follows another blaze on Sunday at the Millennium-1 textile market, which was brought under control with no casualties.

A fire broke out at a chemicals factory in the Sachin GIDC area of Surat on Wednesday. More than 10 fire engines have rushed to the site to control the blaze, and firefighting efforts are currently underway. More details awaited.

Earlier Blaze at Textile Market

An earlier fire occured at the Millennium-1 textile market on Sunday, which was brought under control after as many as 15 fire engines rushed to the spot. Emergency crews are currently on the scene.

Official Details Incident

Chief Fire Officer, Basant Parikh, said, "Fire engines rushed to douse the fire at the Kamela Darwaja hub, with 5-7 shops, including godown, destroyed in the textile market. The fire is now under control, and no casualties have been reported."

He further stated that at Millennium Market, near Sahara Darwaja, there was a fire. "18 fire engines reached here. After that, our officers together controlled it. We saw the smoke from there. The shopkeepers here are saying that there was a blast in an AC, and it started because of that," said Parikh. (ANI)