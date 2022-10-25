Gujarat: Communal clash in Vadodara over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali; 19 detained

According to Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya, no one was injured in the clash, but a motorcycle parked in the area caught fire after a rocket firecracker fell on it.

On Diwali, members of two communities clashed in a locality in Gujarat's Vadodara over the bursting of firecrackers. According to police, up to 19 people from both sides have been detained.

The fight started around 12:45 am on Tuesday in the communally sensitive Panigate area.

Following the clash, a person allegedly threw a petrol bomb at police officers from the third floor of a nearby house, according to Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya. "People from two communities pelted stones at each other following an issue over the bursting of firecrackers and hurling rocket bombs at each other," the official said.

According to the senior police official, no one was hurt in the incident, and a nearby bike caught fire after a rocket firecracker fell on it. Security in the area has increased, and the situation is said to be under control. Police have also been reviewing the area's CCTV footage to identify those involved in the fight.

