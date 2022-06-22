Watch: 105-year-old granny sets new 100m record in Vadodara

Once again it has been proved that age is just a number, and it can't stop you from accomplishing what you love when it comes to reaching goals or fulfilling a passion. A woman identified as Rambai set a new record in the 100m race by finishing it in just 45.40 seconds. The National Open Masters Athletics Championship conducted in Gujarat’s Vadodara witnessed this feat by a 105-year-old woman. The Athletics Federation of India supervised the event on Sunday.

In the video, spectators heard cheering for Rambai while she was running. As she got closer to the finish line, the 105-year-old woman stepped fast to break the national record.

The grandmother also surprised everyone by crossing the lane in two races (100m and 200m) and winning gold medals. Reportedly, Rambai was the only participant in the race held in Vadodara. However, she completed the race in 45.40 seconds. This made her create a new milestone for above-100 100m sprint national record of 74 seconds that was formed by the late Man Kaur at the 2017 World Masters meet.

Born on January 1, 1917, Rambai belongs to Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district; Rambai’s daily diet includes 1 litre of milk, churma, bajra roti, 250g of ghee and 500g Dahi (curd). In November 2021, Rambai sprinted her maiden run in Varanasi. The 105-year-old granny also participated in various events in different states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka and won a dozen medals. Rambai’s granddaughter, Sharmila, who accompanied her to the event, said her grandmother ran in the fields of Kadma before participating in the competition. Watch the video.