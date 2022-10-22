EC seeks explanation from Gujarat chief secretary, DGP for failing to file compliance report

The commission had directed the two state governments to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a district in the last four years.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought an explanation from the Gujarat chief secretary and DGP after the state government officials failed to send a compliance report on transfer and posting of officials ahead of the Assembly polls.

Citing a letter the EC shot off to the Gujarat chief secretary on Friday, it is reportedly said that despite reminders the chief secretary and the Director General of Police failed to send compliance reports on transfer and posting of certain category of officials ahead of the polls.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh election on November 12; counting of votes on December 8

Now they have been asked to explain the circumstances as to why the compliance reports have not been furnished "so far even after the lapse of stipulated time limit despite issuing of the reminder in the matter," a source said quoting the letter.

The letters regarding transfer and posting of officials were sent to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. While Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12, dates are yet to be announced for Gujarat election.

Also read: Donning white-coloured traditional attire, PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple

The commission had directed the two state governments to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a district in the last four years.

It is usual for the poll panel to issue such directions ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls to ensure free and fair elections.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Tea shop owner replaces 4-time Shimla seat winner

Earlier, the ECI did not announce the dates of the Gujarat assembly elections. Asked why the election was not being held simultaneously in Gujarat, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the poll body weighed on issues, including the weather in Himachal Pradesh, given the possibility of snowfall. He further said that the EC had followed the convention followed last time.