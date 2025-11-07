Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flags off the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra' from Ambaji to celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary. Running from Nov 7-13, the yatra will traverse tribal districts to spread awareness and pride.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will flag off the "Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra" from Adhyashaktidham Ambaji on November 7, a CMO release said.

Celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh

The 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, revered as a deity by tribal communities, is being celebrated this year under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To ensure that the present generation understands the historical contribution of tribal communities in the freedom struggle under the leadership of Birsa Munda and draws inspiration for nation-building, this year is being observed as the "Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh".

The 'Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra' organised as part of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Utsav' in Gujarat will be inaugurated from Ambaji. On this occasion, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, along with Ministers of State P. C. Baranda, Kamlesh Patel, Pravin Mali, and Swaroopji Thakor will remain present.

Details of the Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra

This Yatra will be held from two locations, Ambaji in the tribal area of North Gujarat and Umargam on the Maharashtra border in South Gujarat, from November 7 to 13. During this period, the Yatra will spread the message of public awareness and tribal pride to the masses in various districts of the state, including 14 tribal districts.

Route Activities and Public Engagement

During the Yatra, people in the villages along the route will warmly welcome the Janjatiya Gaurav Rath (Tribal Pride Chariot). At the overnight halt locations, cultural performances, exhibitions depicting the life and contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and information about various Central and State Government schemes will be shared with the public.

In addition, service-oriented activities such as health check-up camps, Seva Setu programs, and community cleanliness drives will be organised in the villages along the Yatra route with public participation. Various programs will also be held to help children, youth, and society at large become familiar with the life and teachings of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Furthermore, painting and elocution competitions, plays, Bhavai performances, lectures, and film screenings on the life and contribution of Bhagwan Birsa Munda towards nation-building will be organised by various government departments.

State-wide Celebrations and National Event

Apart from the 14 tribal districts, different programs celebrating the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh will also be held across 20 non-tribal districts from November 13 to 15.

In the inspiring presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the national-level celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, will be held at Dediapada in the divine presence of Devmogra Mataji on November 15.

Vision for Tribal Development and Nation-Building

The state government has resolved that every tribal brother from the remotest and farthest villages will remain at the forefront of development to achieve the goal of Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Tribal Pride Rath Yatra will play a vital role in integrating tribal communities into the mainstream of development and nation-building. The Chief Minister has also called for making the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh grand through this Rathyatra, which realises the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' given by the Prime Minister, and for embodying the slogan 'Aapno Desh, Aapnu Raaj' given by Bhagwan Birsa Munda through the building of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.