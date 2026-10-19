Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at Rupal's Varadayini Mataji Temple for Navratri. He also met with PM Narendra Modi to discuss state development and align growth trajectories with national objectives for a 'Developed Gujarat'.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Shree Varadayini Mataji Temple in Rupal, Gandhinagar district, on the ninth day of Navratri and offered prayers and sought the blessings of the Goddess. Every year during Asho Navratri, the traditional Palli Yatra begins from the Varadayini Mataji Temple in Rupal. Before the Palli Yatra, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Varadayini Mataji Temple and prayed for everyone's health, happiness, peace, and prosperity, said a release. CM interacted with devotees gathered for the Palli Yatra and warmly acknowledged their greetings. Gandhinagar District Collector Ravindra Khatale and the temple trustees welcomed the Chief Minister.

Meeting with PM Modi

Bhupendra Patel also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday to discuss ongoing welfare initiatives and strategic development goals for the state. CM Patel, in a post on X, asserted that the discussions focused on expanding socioeconomic opportunities for vulnerable populations, agricultural communities, and youth, while aligning state-level growth trajectories with national objectives.

“Today, I had the privilege of meeting the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi. In this meeting, I received his invaluable guidance and direction on bringing prosperity and well-being to the lives of the poor, youth, farmers, and women of the state, as well as creating new opportunities for them,” Bhupendra Patel wrote.

Highlighting the motivational impact of the leadership review, Patel added, “I reiterated our commitment to realising the resolve of 'Developed Gujarat - Developed India.' Meetings with the esteemed Prime Minister Ji always bring a fresh infusion of energy and enthusiasm.”

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027

Meanwhile, the Government of Gujarat has launched an investment outreach campaign ahead of the 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS 2027). According to an official release, through October and November 2026, high-level delegations will visit 22 countries, while roadshows will be held in eight cities across India.

The summit, themed ‘Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future’, will be held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, from 10th to 12th January 2027.

The nodal agency is the Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), Government of Gujarat. (ANI)