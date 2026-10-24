Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2026. The event, featuring 700+ bookstalls and cultural exhibitions, aims to promote reading culture and knowledge exchange in line with national development goals.

Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2026 Inaugurated

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2026’ at the Ahmedabad Riverfront, along with the ‘CHHAAP Exhibition’ organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles. In the presence of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries released the Gujarati edition of a book on Sardar Teja Singh Samundri, a freedom fighter and pioneer of the Gurdwara Reform Movement.

Addressing the inauguration of the Ahmedabad International Book Festival, jointly organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the National Book Trust, the Chief Minister said that the festival, being held as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 years of public service, would open new avenues for the exchange of knowledge, literature and culture. He said that improving citizens’ quality of life, expanding their knowledge, strengthening critical thinking and encouraging creativity are integral to the Prime Minister’s vision of holistic development.

Legacy and Cultural Initiatives

Praising the overall arrangements, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi, during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, had launched the ‘Vanche Gujarat’ campaign to promote reading. Building on this initiative, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation organised the first National Book Fair at the Sabarmati Riverfront in 2012. The tradition has continued to grow and has now reached the global level, further strengthening Ahmedabad’s cultural identity.

CM further stated that the state government is committed to preserving and promoting Gujarat’s cultural heritage, Gujarati language and literature. Accordingly, the 2026–27 state budget has allocated ₹ 182 crore for education, library development, cultural activities, and the promotion of Gujarati. The government is also taking steps to establish libraries named after Bhagwan Birsa Munda in tribal areas and to construct, expand and modernise libraries at the district and taluka levels. He added that the state budget also allocates ₹100 crore for establishing the state-of-the-art ‘Namo Central Library’ in Gandhinagar.

Emphasis on Youth and History

Emphasising the importance of instilling values in children and youth for nation-building, the Chief Minister said that the younger generation must be made aware of India’s history, freedom fighters and their invaluable contributions. In this context, he described the release of ‘Sardar Teja Singh Samundri: Life and Legacy’, which chronicles the life of freedom fighter Sardar Teja Singh Samundri, a pioneer of the Gurdwara Reform Movement and founder of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, as a moment of pride.

Perspectives on Literature and Public Service

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that the book festival serves as a powerful platform for bringing together diverse languages, cultures and ideas. It would connect readers, authors and young talents with new avenues of knowledge and learning. He said that the life of Sardar Teja Singh Samundri is an inspiring example of social reform, public service, and dedication to the nation. He made significant contributions to the Gurdwara Reform Movement, the promotion of education, and the empowerment of women and disadvantaged sections of society.

He stated that translation serves as a bridge, enabling the ideas and history expressed in one language to reach readers of another. The Gujarati edition of the book on Sardar Teja Singh Samundri’s life would offer readers in Gujarat an opportunity to learn about his contributions. He further stated that books enhance an individual’s ability to think, create and appreciate diverse perspectives. It is essential to foster a reading culture among children by creating a reading-friendly environment in schools, colleges and libraries. To realise the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, it is equally important to nurture knowledgeable, sensitive and innovative citizens alongside technological and economic progress.

Festival Highlights and Infrastructure Developments

During the event, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries visited various bookstalls and the CHHAAP Exhibition and appreciated the arrangements. The Chief Minister also launched a free pass scheme for senior citizens residing in the AUDA area to facilitate their travel. Additionally, he flagged off two new AMTS buses operating on the Thaltej–Shela and Vadaj–Palsana routes, along with one additional bus, dedicating all three buses to public service.

Launched in 2012, the book festival has grown into a prominent platform for promoting knowledge and creativity among students, readers and literature enthusiasts. This year, the festival features more than 700 bookstalls and participation from over 125 leading publishers. The International Book Festival will remain open to visitors until November 1, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A variety of programmes on Gujarati literature, poetry, ghazals, music, book creation, writing, children’s literature and intellectual discussions will be organised.

To promote handicrafts and textiles alongside books, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has organised the ‘CHHAAP Exhibition’. Traditional artworks by more than 92 artisans from across the country have been reimagined by NIFT students and showcased in an attractive format.