Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel led a meeting to review El Nino readiness. The plan focuses on ensuring water supply, safeguarding agriculture with contingency crops, and protecting livestock with adequate fodder stocks to mitigate potential impacts.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a high-Level Review Meeting on the state's Preparedness for potential El Nino challenges. Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani and Senior Officials of the Agriculture, Irrigation, Water Supply, Narmada, Forest, and Revenue Departments attended the meeting.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Providing details of the meeting, Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani stated that, in view of the potential El Nino conditions forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the State Government has initiated comprehensive planning through coordinated efforts of all departments to safeguard the well-being of citizens, farmers, and livestock, a press release from the Chief Minister's office stated.

Water Security Measures

The Minister stated that the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review of water storage levels in reservoirs across the State, including the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam, the lifeline of Gujarat. To ensure the uninterrupted availability of drinking water throughout the State, the Water Resources and Water Supply Departments have been directed to undertake advance planning in coordination with the Narmada network.

The press release further stated that, as per the directions of the CM, drinking water reservoirs under the SAUNI Yojana in Saurashtra will be filled with water on priority to ensure adequate drinking water availability. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also took a significant decision to enhance water security across the State. Until now, Narmada water was supplied only to lakes located within a 3-kilometre radius of the Narmada pipeline. Now, lakes situated within a 7-kilometre radius of the pipeline will also be covered. In line with this decision, the Chief Minister has directed that more than 300 lakes across North Gujarat be filled with Narmada water under the Sujalam Sufalam Yojana.

Agricultural Contingency Planning

Referring to preparedness in the agriculture sector, the Minister stated that adequate stocks of seeds and fertilisers for Kharif-2026 are available across the State. To address any potential impact of El Nino conditions, the Agriculture Department has formulated a comprehensive 'Contingency Crop Planning' framework for farmers.

The plan includes scientific crop advisories and guidance on alternative short-duration and low-water-requirement crops, the release added. Additionally, the Agriculture Department is monitoring soil moisture and crop health through satellite technology, and through the AI-driven "Krushi Pragati" platform, live weather updates and agricultural advisories are being sent directly via SMS to more than 50 lakh farmers on their mobile phones.

Protecting Livestock

According to the release, the Minister emphasised that, alongside safeguarding the interests of farmers, protecting livestock remains a key priority of the State Government. In view of the potential impact of El Nino conditions, the Forest and Animal Husbandry Departments have been directed to undertake planning and maintain adequate buffer stocks of fodder to ensure the uninterrupted availability of feed for livestock. At present, the State Government has a buffer stock of fodder sufficient for two years.

State-wide Monitoring and Coordination

CM has directed the Revenue Department to maintain continuous coordination with district administrations and Collectors across the State, undertake round-the-clock monitoring of the situation, and remain fully prepared.

Reassurance to Citizens and Farmers

The Minister noted that Gujarat has experienced eight Kharif-season El Nino years between 2000 and 2026. Historical data indicate that the occurrence of El Nino does not necessarily result in deficient rainfall. He pointed out that despite the prevalence of extremely severe El Nino conditions in 2006 and 2023, the State received 117 per cent of normal rainfall. He urged farmers and citizens not to be concerned or misled by rumours, but to follow the Government's instructions.

Minister Jitubhai Vaghani further stated that, under the able leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State's entire administration department, various government departments, and scientists from agricultural universities are working in close coordination to address potential challenges arising from El Nino conditions, the release noted. Minister Jitubhai Vaghani emphasised that the State Government remains fully prepared and committed to safeguarding the interests of Gujarat's citizens and farmers.

Key Officials in Attendance

Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Hasmukh Adhia, Managing Director of Narmada Nigam, Mukesh Puri, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sanjeev Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department, R.C. Meena, Principal Secretary of the Water Supply Department, Shahmeena Husain, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Advisor to the Chief Minister S.S. Rathore, and other senior officials were also present for the meeting. (ANI)