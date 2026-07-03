Assam's Chota Tingrai Tea Estate has launched India's first commercially made Matcha tea. The inaugural batch was sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, a move celebrated by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as a boost for 'brand Assam Tea'.

Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Assam's Tinsukia district has launched India's first commercially manufactured Matcha tea, with the inaugural batch being sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre on Friday.

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The first batch of Indian-produced Matcha tea was sold during Sale 27 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. Lot No. 7001 fetched Rs 3,000 through auctioneers J Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd was purchased by Guwahati-based Sheosons Chai Co.

CM Welcomes Historic Launch

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the development in a post on X. "Your favourite Matcha brew will now be produced in Assam. Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first State in India to commercially produce Matcha tea at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia," the Chief Minister posted.

"This diversification to the viral drink will help strengthen the brand Assam Tea in the global markets. This has been made possible due to the strong India-Japan ties and our collaboration in various fields and has fetched a handsome price at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre," he added.

Your favourite Matcha brew, will now be produced in Assam. Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first State in India to commercially produce Matcha tea at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia. This diversification to the viral drink will help strengthen… pic.twitter.com/Yyfigliorw — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 3, 2026

Decade-Long Collaboration with Japan

The tea estate said it had spent the past decade collaborating with Japanese tea manufacturers, agronomists, equipment suppliers and tea experts to develop the product. It has also established a fully automated Japanese tea manufacturing facility at the estate.

"We have been working with tea experts from Japan for the past decade to introduce the highest quality of green tea to the Indian market," said Mrityunjay Jalan, Director of Chota Tingrai Tea Estate. "While we have successfully sold whole-leaf green tea grades for the past ten years, the launch of authentic Indian Matcha is a milestone we are incredibly proud of. It is the result of a dedicated partnership with our Japanese counterparts, and we are confident that Matcha from Chota Tingrai will soon find a home in both Indian and international households," he said.

By establishing a fully automated, state-of-the-art Japanese tea manufacturing facility on its estate, Chota Tingrai has successfully bridged traditional Assam tea heritage with authentic Japanese expertise.

A New Dimension for Assam Tea

Matcha is a highly sought-after, premium green tea product primarily manufactured in Japan, China, and Vietnam, which is currently facing a global shortage due to skyrocketing worldwide demand.

While Assam is globally celebrated for its rich and robust black teas, the introduction of high-quality speciality teas like Matcha marks a monumental shift. This innovation adds a valuable new dimension to Assam's tea portfolio, opening lucrative new export opportunities and strengthening India's position in the global speciality tea market.

As global tea markets continue to fight for their cup of Matcha, Chota Tingrai Tea Estate offers some relief by introducing high-quality, Indian-grown Matcha to the world. (ANI)