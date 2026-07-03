The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways held an industry consultation on the Maritime Investment Fund (MIF). The fund aims to mobilize long-term capital and encourage private participation to unlock new opportunities in India's maritime sector.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), in association with Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited (SMFCL) and SBI Ventures Limited (SVL), today convened an industry consultation on the Maritime Investment Fund (MIF), bringing together leading stakeholders from across India's maritime and financial ecosystem to deliberate on the design, strategy and implementation of the fund. The consultation was chaired by Shri Vijay Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and witnessed participation from senior representatives of shipping companies, port operators, shipyards, maritime boards, banks, NBFCs, private equity and infrastructure funds, and other industry associations, according to the release.

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'Defining Decade of Growth': Sonowal on Maritime Sector

In a message, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said," India's maritime sector is entering a defining decade of growth under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. As we build world-class ports, expand shipbuilding, modernise inland waterways and strengthen our logistics ecosystem, access to long-term growth capital will be critical. The Maritime Investment Fund is envisioned as a catalytic platform to mobilise patient capital, encourage private participation and unlock new opportunities across the maritime value chain. Together, we are laying the foundation of a globally competitive maritime economy that will drive innovation, create employment and contribute significantly to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047."

Vision for a Global Maritime Nation

Addressing the gathering, Vijay Kumar, Secretary, MoPSW, highlighted the Government's vision of positioning India as a leading global maritime nation through sustained investments across ports, shipping, shipbuilding, inland waterways, coastal shipping and maritime logistics. He emphasised that while significant policy initiatives have been undertaken through Sagarmala, Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, achieving these ambitions would require substantial mobilisation of long-term institutional capital. He noted that the Maritime Investment Fund is envisaged as a catalytic platform to bridge the equity financing gap in the maritime sector and crowd in domestic and international private investments.

Forging the Fund's Strategy

The consultation featured an interactive open-house session during which participants shared valuable insights on financing gaps, investment priorities, fund structure, governance, portfolio construction, investment instruments, fundraising strategy and sector-specific opportunities across the maritime ecosystem. Discussions also covered emerging themes such as green shipping, ship leasing, maritime technology, multimodal logistics and opportunities for enhancing private sector participation.

About the Maritime Investment Fund

The Maritime Investment Fund is being established under the Maritime Development Fund, initiative of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, to mobilise long-term institutional capital into India's maritime sector. The Fund aims to complement existing financing mechanisms by providing patient equity capital to commercially viable maritime businesses and infrastructure projects, thereby supporting the Government's long-term vision for the sector. (ANI)