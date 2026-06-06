Ahmedabad Civil Hospital doctors gave a new lease of life to a 12-year-old UP boy by performing a rare genital reconstructive surgery. The boy had suffered severe injuries in a dog attack as an infant and found a solution after 12 years.

Under the guidance of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has once again demonstrated the success of the Government of Gujarat's people-centric healthcare approach and quality medical services. Doctors from the Paediatric Surgery Department successfully performed a rare and complex surgery on a 12-year-old boy from a farmer's family in Uttar Pradesh, giving him a new lease of life. The child, who had suffered severe genital injuries in a dog attack at just 25 days old, underwent successful reconstructive surgery 12 years later, restoring normal function, according to a release from Gujarat CMO.

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Praful Pansheriya also congratulated the entire medical team of Civil Hospital for this unique achievement and stated that it is due to the modern infrastructure developed by the Government of Gujarat that patients from across India and the world are now receiving such complex treatments completely free of cost.

Patient's Decade-Long Ordeal

Suresh Yadav, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, faced a tragic incident when his son was just 25 days old. A dog attacked the infant and severely injured his external genital organ. As the child grew up, he experienced severe difficulty in urination, and the development of his genital organs was affected. After visiting several hospitals without finding a lasting solution, the family finally came to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital with hope.

After the child was admitted on May 1, Rakesh Joshi, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital and Head of the Paediatric Surgery Department, conducted an examination and found that both of the child's testes were absent, the penis had retracted inward, and the urinary opening was extremely narrow, the release noted.

Complex Surgery Gives New Hope

Despite all these challenges, on May 6, a complex genital reconstructive surgery, along with diagnostic laparoscopy, was successfully performed under the leadership of Rakesh Joshi and Professor Dr Jayshree Ramji, with the supervision of Dr Mrinalini and her team from the Department of Anaesthesia.

After 14 days of close medical care, the catheter (urinary tube) was removed, and the child was able to urinate normally without pain. Seeing his son recover after many years of suffering, the father was overwhelmed with joy and thanked the Government of Gujarat and the doctors of Civil Hospital. (ANI)