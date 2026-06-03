Ahmedabad Police and Crime Branch launched a major crackdown on suspected illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, taking 290 suspects into custody. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi confirmed a statewide drive is underway to apprehend illegally residing foreign nationals.

Ahmedabad Police Launch Crackdown

The Ahmedabad Police and the Crime Branch on Wednesday launched a joint crackdown operation against alleged illegal Bangladeshis across various areas of Ahmedabad, including Chandola, Gulabnagar, and Khodiyarnagar, officials said.

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"In a major late-night crackdown, Ahmedabad Police and the Crime Branch launched a mega search operation targeting suspected illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators across various areas, including Chandola, Gulabnagar, and Khodiyarnagar of Ahmedabad," according to Joint CP of Crime Branch, Sharad Singhal.

As per JCP Crime Branch Singhal, a total of 290 suspects were taken into police custody and are being interrogated by the Crime Branch. In total, out of 290, 131 individuals have been apprehended from various locations, whereas 160 suspects are undergoing intense interrogation. "Over 290 suspects have been taken into police custody and are currently being interrogated at the Crime Branch. According to crime branch officials, a total of 131 individuals have been apprehended from various locations, and an additional 160 suspects are currently undergoing intense interrogation at the Crime Branch," the Joint CP said.

State-Wide Drive Underway: Deputy CM

Reacting to the development, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi said that the state's home department has adopted a strict stance against the Bangladeshi citizens residing illegally in the state, for which a joint crack operation was launched in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara.

He informed that intensive inspections and search operations were conducted in various areas by police, crime branch, SOG and other agencies, adding that a large number of suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained during this overnight operation. "Gujarat's Home Department has adopted a strict stance against Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the state. A special drive is currently underway across the entire state, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara, to identify and apprehend foreign nationals residing illegally," the Deputy CM said.

Intensive inspections and search operations were conducted in various areas by the police, Crime Branch, SOG, and other agencies, Sanghavi added. Citing certain reports, the Deputy CM mentioned that a large number of suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained during this overnight operation. The state government has clarified that this campaign against illegal infiltration and foreign nationals residing unlawfully will continue in the future. (ANI)