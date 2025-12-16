A man has been hospitalised after his bike collided with a cab that was changing lanes near the Ambience Mall in Gurugram.

A motorcyclist was grievously injured after his superbike rammed into a cab on the fog-shrouded Delhi-Gurugram highway near Ambience Mall in Gurugram. The dramatic collision, captured on the dashcam of another biker moving behind, showed the rider of a Suzuki Hayabusa rammed into a Maruti Suzuki Dzire that abruptly veered left while changing lanes amid low visibility. The sudden change in lane left the speeding biker with little time to react.

Despite wearing a helmet, the rider struck his head against the car before being violently flung off the Hayabusa, tumbling nearly 100 feet along the road. The force of the crash was so intense that the cab eventually came to a halt a short distance away.

The injured biker was rushed to hospital, though his condition remains unknown. There was no immediate statement from the police regarding the incident.

Gurugram has been grappling with a grim road safety record. Reports suggest the city has witnessed over 800 road accidents this year alone, claiming the lives of around 600 people.

As winter fog tightens its grip, authorities are trying to curb the rising risk on the roads. Police have begun installing reflective tapes on vehicles and at accident-prone stretches in an effort to improve visibility. Dense fog across Gurugram and adjoining areas over the past few days has severely reduced visibility, disrupting traffic and triggering a spate of accidents.