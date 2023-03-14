Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Another pee-gate incident: Drunk TTE urinates on sleeping woman on Amritsar-Kolkata train; arrested

    The woman woke up and raised an alarm and her husband managed to grab the TTE. Other passengers also woke up and thrashed the TTE after which they handed him over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    A drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly urinated on a woman's head in Akal Takht Express on Sunday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

    According to reports, the accused has been identified as Munna Kumar of Bihar and was deployed on the Akal Takht Express between Amritsar and Kolkata. It is also said that the woman was sleeping when the TTE urinated on her.

    The woman woke up and raised an alarm and her husband managed to grab the TTE. Other passengers also woke up and thrashed the TTE after which they handed him over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

    Navratna Gautam, in-charge of GRP Charbagh railway station said that the action was taken on the complaint of passenger Rajesh, a resident of Amritsar, whose wife faced the incident.

    A few months ago, a similar incident took place in a flight when a man who was intoxicated allegedly urinated on the woman seated next to him. The accused identified as Shankar Mishra was detained and given a 4-month ban from flying on Air India aircraft.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 2:10 PM IST
