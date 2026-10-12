A dispute over an online order escalated into a violent street brawl among delivery riders near Tata Eureka Park in Greater Noida. A viral video captured the chaotic scene before local security and police intervened to detain the individuals involved.

A dispute over an online delivery order escalated into a physical fight between delivery riders near Tata Eureka Park society in Greater Noida’s Sector 150 on Saturday night. People all over the world have seen a video of the fight where a group of riders chase and beat a man on the road. Officials say that when police arrived, they calmed things down and arrested the people who were fighting.

The police said the fight started between delivery drivers who work for online food ordering sites near the housing complex. A disagreement over who would follow orders turned into a fight between the two groups.

The video that went popular shows a group of people fighting on the road near downtown. Some of them can be seen chasing and beating a young man who tries to get away by going into the flat building.

Society security guards step in to separate the two groups and stop the fight from getting worse. The two sides are also being tried to cool down by other people in the area.

Following information about the incident, personnel from the Knowledge Park police station reached the location and brought the situation under control. The police subsequently detained those involved in the fight and initiated legal proceedings against them.

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The police media cell verified that the confrontation occurred close Tata Eureka Park, which is under the authority of the Knowledge Park police station. It stated that the delivery riders got into a dispute over taking an internet purchase, and that the police had taken appropriate legal action against the persons involved. Vinod Kumar, in-charge of the Knowledge Park police station, stated that the incident was caused by a quarrel among delivery riders and had nothing to do with any other issue. He further stated that legal action had been taken against all those concerned.