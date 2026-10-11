A mobile phone dealer in Ludhiana's BRS Nagar was dragged for 10 to 15 metres by a scooter while trying to stop a man from stealing an iPhone 17 Pro Max. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, ended with the suspect losing balance and the expensive handset being recovered.

A shocking incident in Ludhiana’s BRS Nagar area has raised concerns about the safety of local shopkeepers after a mobile phone dealer was dragged for nearly 10 to 15 metres while trying to stop a man allegedly fleeing with an expensive iPhone. The incident, which reportedly took place on October 8, was captured on CCTV cameras. The suspect allegedly attempted to steal an iPhone 17 Pro Max, reportedly worth around ₹1.5 lakh, from a mobile phone shop. According to reports, the handset was recovered after the suspect lost control of his scooter while trying to escape. Police have registered a complaint, and one person has reportedly been rounded up in connection with the case.

Suspect allegedly returned to shop to steal iPhone

According to the shopkeeper, identified as Meet, the young man first visited the store at around 11 am and enquired about purchasing an iPhone 17 Pro Max on instalments. He reportedly left after making enquiries. The same person allegedly returned to the shop at around 2:55 pm and began examining the mobile phones. During the visit, he reportedly concealed the expensive handset inside his shirt before running out of the store. He then allegedly attempted to escape on an Activa scooter parked outside the shop.

Shopkeeper dragged while trying to stop the escape

Realising that the phone had allegedly been stolen, Meet chased the suspect and grabbed the scooter’s rear carrier in an attempt to stop him from fleeing.

However, the suspect reportedly accelerated, dragging the shopkeeper along the road for approximately 10 to 15 metres. Meet continued holding on as the scooter moved forward. The scooter eventually lost balance, and the suspect fell. During the incident, the iPhone was reportedly dropped and subsequently recovered. The scooter was also left behind and handed over to the police. CCTV footage from the shop and surrounding area captured the incident, according to reports.

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Local traders raise safety concerns

The incident has reportedly caused concern among shopkeepers in BRS Nagar, with local traders expressing worries about the safety of businesses, employees and customers. Some traders also alleged that threats had emerged in the aftermath of the incident. They said such concerns were affecting their ability to run their businesses confidently, with some reportedly reluctant to display mobile phones or replenish their stock. Shopkeepers have called for stronger security measures and action against those allegedly involved in theft and intimidation in the area.

Police investigation underway

A complaint has been registered in connection with the incident, and reports indicate that one person has been rounded up. Police are examining the available evidence, including CCTV footage and the scooter allegedly used during the attempted escape. Further details about the suspect and the legal status of the case were not immediately available. The allegations remain subject to the ongoing investigation.