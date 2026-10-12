Viral videos have emerged showing the terrifying aftermath of a deadly Houthi strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The attack, which forced the airport's closure, resulted in 13 fatalities and left over 300 people injured. This marks the deadliest attack in a Gulf Arab country since the Iran war began.

Videos showing the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, are widely being shared on social media, capturing the aftermath of the deadly strike that killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others. The attack took place on Saturday and was followed by another projectile strike at the airport on Sunday, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Al Arabiya posted two videos. One shows the alleged Houthi attack on the airport, and the other shows tourists running away in fear as the attack happens. Since Saturday's missile attack, the airport has been closed. According to the Associated Press, it was the deadliest attack in a Gulf Arab country since the Iran war began. The number of deaths rose to 13 when an Indian man who had been hurt in the attack on Saturday died of his wounds on Sunday, according to the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Two videos of the attack have emerged online, offering glimpses of the strike and the panic it triggered among passengers at the airport.

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The first video, posted by Al Arabiya, depicts the alleged Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

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The second video shows passengers waiting to board an aircraft fleeing in horror as an attack hits the airport. The clip captures the terror of those caught up in the tragedy.

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At least 12 people were initially reported dead in Saturday's incident, with over 300 more wounded. The death toll increased to 13 after an Indian national died from his injuries, according to the Indian embassy. Following Saturday’s attack, all flights were diverted from Riyadh and airport operations were suspended, according to the Saudi civil aviation authority.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks and others, according to AP. The latest strike came amid an intensification of the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed group.

This was the third alleged attack on King Khalid International Airport that week. According to Reuters, the two previous strikes killed four people and severely damaged a Saudi commercial aircraft sitting on the tarmac.