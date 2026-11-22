Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Weather conditions are changing across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with rain likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next two days. Meanwhile, Telangana is witnessing a sharp dip in temperatures, bringing colder mornings

IMD) has forecast rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh following changes in atmospheric conditions over the region. Although the threat posed by Cyclone Akvan has subsided, a low-pressure system is likely to influence the weather across the state.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, the low-pressure area that was previously positioned over north interior Odisha has shifted towards north Chhattisgarh and neighbouring areas. An associated upper-air cyclonic circulation is extending up to approximately 4.5 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at isolated places on Sunday, November 22. Similar conditions are expected to continue on Monday, November 23, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh And Rayalaseema Under Rain And Wind Alert

The IMD has indicated the possibility of changing weather conditions across both coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated locations on Sunday. On Monday, isolated areas could experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely in some places.

Rayalaseema is also expected to witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers on both Sunday and Monday. Lightning activity is possible at isolated locations, while wind speeds could reach 30-40 kmph on Sunday and increase to 40-50 kmph on Monday.

Residents in the affected areas should remain alert to changing weather conditions, particularly during thunderstorms and periods of strong winds.

Telangana Witnesses Intensifying Cold Wave Conditions

While Andhra Pradesh is preparing for another spell of rain, Telangana is experiencing increasingly cold weather. Minimum temperatures have dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state, particularly across northern and western districts.

The falling night-time temperatures have made early mornings considerably colder, with residents experiencing a noticeable chill. The impact is particularly evident in areas where temperatures have fallen sharply over the past few days.

Weather officials have indicated that temperatures could decline further in the coming days. Residents, especially children and elderly people, may need to take additional precautions during early mornings and late-night hours.

The contrasting weather conditions across the two neighbouring states are likely to continue influencing daily activities, with rainfall concerns in Andhra Pradesh and cold-wave conditions dominating the weather situation in Telangana.