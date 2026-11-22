BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute passed away at 72 in New Delhi after a heart attack. Leaders including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Supriya Sule expressed profound grief and paid tribute to his dedicated service to the public.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute Passes Away Following Heart Attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute from Hingoli district, Maharashtra, passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday following a severe heart attack in New Delhi. Expressing grief on X, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju offered his prayers and support to the family of his parliamentary colleague. "Deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague in Parliament, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his loved ones in this difficult hour," he said.

Moreover, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol also expressed sorrow over the demise of the parliamentarian, noting that public life has lost an experienced and committed leader. Paying tribute to Vadkute in a post on X, Mohol extended condolences and strength to the family and friends of the Rajya Sabha MP.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule remembered Vadkute as a dedicated leader who consistently championed the concerns of ordinary citizens. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar prayed for his peace and extended condolences to his family at this distressing time. Vadkute took the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party in April 2026.