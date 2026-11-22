Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to his father, late founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, on his birth anniversary, renewing his pledge to uphold the veteran leader's socialist principles and humane values in public life.

Akhilesh Yadav Pays Tribute to Mulayam Singh on Birth Anniversary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday paid tribute to his father and party founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, on his birth anniversary, recalling the values he learnt from him and reaffirming his commitment to his socialist principles.

Remembering the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav said that his father taught him to stand by people during difficult times and extend help to those who approach them seeking assistance. In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party president wrote, “On the birth anniversary of the revered Netaji today, we bow to him with deepest reverence and renew our pledge to embrace his socialist principles and humane, practical values with even greater conviction and put them into practice in every sphere of life.”

“The simplest lesson we learned from the revered Netaji was: stand by someone in their time of need, and if anyone comes seeking ‘help’, help them as much as possible. We also learned that someone may have turned against you for some reason or under pressure, but not everyone is bad or rotten all the time. So whenever someone sincerely and selflessly takes a step toward mending a relationship, do not hesitate to reach out in return,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also paid tribute to the party founder on his birth anniversary. In a post on X, she wrote, “On the birth anniversary of the founder of the Samajwadi Party, former Defence Minister, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, our guide and source of inspiration, the revered leader, the honourable Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, I pay my deepest respects.”

Born in Etawah on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992. Popularly known as 'Netaji', he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly 10 times and to the Lok Sabha seven times. He served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on three occasions. He also won the Lok Sabha seat from Mainpuri in the 2019 polls and served as an MP before he died on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82. In recognition of his contributions to public life, Mulayam Singh Yadav was posthumously conferred the Padma Vibhushan by President Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary. “A humble tribute on the birth anniversary of former Defence Minister, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and 'Padma Vibhushan' awardee Mulayam Singh Yadav,” the Chief Minister posted on X. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also paid their respects to the veteran leader. "On the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, I pay my deepest respects to him," Maurya said in an X post. Chaudhary wrote, “Respectful tribute on the birth anniversary of Uttar Pradesh’s former Chief Minister and former Defence Minister, ‘Padma Vibhushan’ Mulayam Singh Yadav ji.”