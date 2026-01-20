Noida Police arrested real estate firm CEO Abhay Singh after 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta's car plunged into a drain. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the death, which the family calls administrative negligence.

Real Estate CEO Arrested

The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested Abhay Singh, the CEO of real estate firm MZ Wiztown Planners, in connection with the death of 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta, whose car plunged into a water-filled drain in Greater Noida's Sector 150. This arrest follows the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

Special Investigation Team Formed

SIT head, Bhanu Bhaskar, who visited the incident spot along with the team, stated that they will submit their investigation report within five days. "SIT has been formed to investigate this case. We have had discussions with the officials and the family members of the deceased. The investigation has just started. We will present the report after 5 days of investigation..." Bhaskar told reporters. The SIT, under the leadership of the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Meerut Zone, comprises the Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, and the Chief Engineer, PWD. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), it has been tasked to submit its report to the CM within five days. The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday removed Lokesh M from his positions as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida and Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday.

Details of the Incident and Autopsy

The victim's post-mortem report confirmed the cause of death as 'asphyxia due to antemortem drowning followed by cardiac arrest.' Earlier, a 27-year-old man, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his car broke through the boundary of a drain and fell into water near the Sector-150 intersection under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida on the night of January 16-17.

Family Alleges Gross Negligence

Following the incident, the victim's family alleged gross administrative negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have saved his life as he struggled for two hours. Speaking to ANI, the victim's father, Rajkumar Mehta, said, "My son was struggling to save himself. My son was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos. My son struggled for 2 hours to save his life. The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter," he alleged and demanded strict action and improved safety arrangements to prevent such incidents in the future.

Political Reaction

BJP MP Mahesh Sharma expressed sorrow over the incident and said it is a matter of concern; despite all the systems in place, they could not save the man. " This is a matter of worry and also sad that despite all the systems in place, we could not save him," BJP MP Sharma told reporters. (ANI)